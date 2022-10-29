Is Katrina Kaif collaborating with Amit Bhadana

Amit Bhadana is a popular Hindi-language YouTube comedian.

He won the 2019 Dada Saheb Phalke award for best YouTube creator.

He will appear with Katrina Kaif in a video soon.

Katrina Kaif is a popular and versatile Indian actress. She became one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actors in 2003 and has nearly 70 million Instagram followers. She is currently promoting Phone Bhoot, where she stars with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

A new development has emerged amid the film’s busy promotion schedule. Amit Bhadana, a comedian and YouTuber, and Katrina are working together, according to her Instagram. Correct!

Amit Bhadana’s Instagram post details

Bhadana, who has 24.1 million YouTube subscribers, will appear with Katrina Kaif soon. Bhadana announced this on Instagram:“Aaj yeh hua, Uff. Shandar Din, Behetrin Kaam. Utna Hi Achha Yeh Insaan. Thank you @katrinakaif Ati Sundar Shoot, Video Super Soon. #KatrinaKaif #AmitBhadana #NewVideo

Amit Bhadana.

The Times of India reported that Amit Bhadana won the 2019 Dada Saheb Phalke award for best YouTube creator.

