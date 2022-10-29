Advertisement
Is Katrina Kaif collaborating with Amit Bhadana

  • Amit Bhadana is a popular Hindi-language YouTube comedian.
  • He won the 2019 Dada Saheb Phalke award for best YouTube creator.
  • He will appear with Katrina Kaif in a video soon.
Katrina Kaif is a popular and versatile Indian actress. She became one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actors in 2003 and has nearly 70 million Instagram followers. She is currently promoting Phone Bhoot, where she stars with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

A new development has emerged amid the film’s busy promotion schedule. Amit Bhadana, a comedian and YouTuber, and Katrina are working together, according to her Instagram. Correct!

Amit Bhadana’s Instagram post details
Bhadana, who has 24.1 million YouTube subscribers, will appear with Katrina Kaif soon. Bhadana announced this on Instagram:“Aaj yeh hua, Uff. Shandar Din, Behetrin Kaam. Utna Hi Achha Yeh Insaan. Thank you @katrinakaif Ati Sundar Shoot, Video Super Soon. #KatrinaKaif #AmitBhadana #NewVideo

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Amit Bhadana ( अमित भड़ाना ) (@theamitbhadana)

Amit Bhadana.
Amit Bhadana is a popular Hindi-language YouTube comedian. Amit Bhadana is his YouTube channel. After releasing a few music videos, including an Eminem cover, he became famous. The Times of India reported that Amit Bhadana won the 2019 Dada Saheb Phalke award for best YouTube creator.

Katrina Kaif commented on Deepika Padukone’s gym story
Katrina Kaif commented on Deepika Padukone’s gym story

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are two of the most popular Bollywood...

