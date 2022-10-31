Janhvi Kapoor says Mili’s filming affected her mental health

Advertisement
  • Janhvi Kapoor plays nurse Mili Naudiyal in the Malayalam remake of Helen.
  • She shot the film in a -15° freezer and said it affected her mental health.
  • The trailer shows Janhvi as a mall café worker who freezes, wrapped in duct tape.
Janhvi Kapoor will release Mili in three days. Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa lead the Malayalam remake of Helen. The filmmakers are promoting the film to the fullest. The actress promoted at a New Delhi multiplex today. Janhvi spoke to PTI about Mili’s shooting and how it affected her mental health.

Janhvi Kapoor said she dreamed of being locked in a cold, dark room. “The film affected my mental health. I would come home from the shoot and dream that I was still in the freezer. “The film took a toll on my mental health. I would come back home from the shoot and I would go to sleep and dream that I was still in the freezer. I fell ill and I was on severe painkillers for two-three days and even the director was unwell,” the actress told PTI. The GoodLuck Jerry actor added that spending 15 hours crying in a freezer is not glamorous. Janhvi shot Mili in a -15° freezer. She said she gained 7.5 kg for the role.

She plays nurse Mili Naudiyal in the film. She works part-time at a café and graduated from nursing. The trailer shows Mili’s father-Sunny Kaushal relationship (her boyfriend). Janhvi, a mall café worker, freezes. She wraps herself in duct tape to stay warm. Her family and boyfriend search for her. Boney Kapoor produces the survival thriller.

Janhvi Kapoor’s other projects include Rajkummar Rao’s Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Filming has begun. She will appear in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. First time the actors will share screen space.

Janhvi Kapoor Wanted To Quit Acting: Says ‘I Cried’
Janhvi Kapoor Wanted To Quit Acting: Says ‘I Cried’

Janhvi Kapoor has been having the same thoughts that her mother Sridevi...

