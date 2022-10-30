Janhvi Kapoor Wanted To Quit Acting: Says ‘I Cried’

Janhvi Kapoor calls Vijay Deverakonda as ‘practically married’
Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she very nearly made the decision to retire from the entertainment industry after she witnessed her sister Khushi Kapoor miss the first shot on the set of The Archies. Khushi Kapoor is currently starring in the film. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she has been feeling maternal feelings toward her daughter Khushi as of late. Khushi is her daughter. She mentioned that on the first day of production for the Next project, she went to visit Khushi on the set and sat with her while she did her hair and makeup. However, because she herself had a filming schedule that needed to be adhered to, she was unable to stay until the shot was taken.
As a consequence of the arrangement, Janhvi was disappointed that she would not be able to participate in Khushi’s shoot. She went on to say that, as of late, she has been having the same thoughts that her mother Sridevi had in the past. Janhvi also mentioned that she had considered giving up acting so that she could be there for Khushi and take care of her. Khushi is Janhvi’s younger sister.
