The first track from the upcoming horror-comedy movie Phone Bhoot, Kinna Sona, was made available today.

Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Katrina Kaif are featured in the song.

Fans have responded favourably to the song, I guess. Tanishk Bagchi is the author, composer, and singer of the song.

Advertisement

Excel Entertainment, which is run by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhawani, is the movie’s producer. It will debut on November 4 under the direction of Gurmmeet Singh. The producers just also published the trailer.

Also Read Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter reveal new poster Fans have eagerly anticipating trio's appearance in movie Phone Bhoot, which stars...

Ishaan and Siddhant are first seen inside a dilapidated bungalow in the song video for Kinna Sona. Suddenly, Katrina in a red fitting dress walks up the staircase railing singing and dancing. From there, she leaps and begins to dance. The boys joined her in dancing as well because they were unable to stop themselves. After the song was published, Katrina’s dancing was complimented by the crowd. Who let the ghosts out? the actress asked after posting the song’s video to Instagram. We did! Now playing is #KinnaSona.

Note that Sheeba Chaddha and Jackie Shroff have important roles in the movie Phone Bhoot. Jackie is portraying Aatma Ram, a character that tries to thwart all of Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant’s intentions. The actress is portraying a ghost in the play.

Also Read Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to Phone Bhoot trailer Over the past several days, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter...

Watch this:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)