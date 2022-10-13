Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Katrina Kaif flaunts hot moves in latex dress in song “Kinna Sona” of Phone Bhoot

Katrina Kaif flaunts hot moves in latex dress in song “Kinna Sona” of Phone Bhoot

Articles
Advertisement
Katrina Kaif flaunts hot moves in latex dress in song “Kinna Sona” of Phone Bhoot

Katrina Kaif flaunts hot moves in a latex dress in the song “Kinna Sona” of Phone Bhoot

Advertisement
  • The first track from the upcoming horror-comedy movie Phone Bhoot, Kinna Sona, was made available today.
  • Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Katrina Kaif are featured in the song.
  • Fans have responded favourably to the song, I guess. Tanishk Bagchi is the author, composer, and singer of the song.
Advertisement

Excel Entertainment, which is run by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhawani, is the movie’s producer. It will debut on November 4 under the direction of Gurmmeet Singh. The producers just also published the trailer.

Also Read

Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter reveal new poster
Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter reveal new poster

Fans have eagerly anticipating trio's appearance in movie Phone Bhoot, which stars...

Ishaan and Siddhant are first seen inside a dilapidated bungalow in the song video for Kinna Sona. Suddenly, Katrina in a red fitting dress walks up the staircase railing singing and dancing. From there, she leaps and begins to dance. The boys joined her in dancing as well because they were unable to stop themselves. After the song was published, Katrina’s dancing was complimented by the crowd. Who let the ghosts out? the actress asked after posting the song’s video to Instagram. We did! Now playing is #KinnaSona.

Note that Sheeba Chaddha and Jackie Shroff have important roles in the movie Phone Bhoot. Jackie is portraying Aatma Ram, a character that tries to thwart all of Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant’s intentions. The actress is portraying a ghost in the play.

Also Read

Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to Phone Bhoot trailer
Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to Phone Bhoot trailer

Over the past several days, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter...

Watch this:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Madhuri Dixit performs Qala's Ghodey Pe Sawaar 
Madhuri Dixit performs Qala's Ghodey Pe Sawaar 
Prince Harry's book publicity may disrupt royal family reunion
Prince Harry's book publicity may disrupt royal family reunion
Sajal Aly nailing as Mohsin Naveed's fashion icon
Sajal Aly nailing as Mohsin Naveed's fashion icon
Joe Jonas: Nervous asking in for marriage than proposing for Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas: Nervous asking in for marriage than proposing for Sophie Turner
Experts predict Meghan Markle's
Experts predict Meghan Markle's "fairytale" will be a major publishing success
Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari's film Promotion Is odd to youth
Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari's film Promotion Is odd to youth
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story