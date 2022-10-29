Katrina Kaif posts photos of herself in a saree and her new hairstyle.

The actress is preparing for Phone Bhoot, starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She will star in the horror comedy on November 4.

Katrina Kaif is a Bollywood favorite. Her fashion and looks never fail to impress her fans. She posts pictures and videos of herself to keep her fans informed. The actress is now preparing for Phone Bhoot, starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She promoted the film today by posting photos of herself in a saree and her new hairstyle on social media.

Katrina Kaif posts saree photos.

Katrina Kaif wore a pink saree with a golden border in her photos. She wore a trendy collared lime green blouse with elbow-length sleeves with her saree. She poses in the first photo, looking at the camera. The Phone Bhoot star’s new bangs look great. In the next photo, she poses with one foot up, showing off her cool sneakers under her saree. Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Fringini is back,” in her comments section.

Katrina Kaif posted

On work Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will star in the November 4 horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Merry Christmas, Jee Le Zaraa, and Tiger 3 are among the actress’s exciting projects.

