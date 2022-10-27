Advertisement
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will soon go to Ahmedabad for Flim

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will soon go to Ahmedabad for Flim

Articles
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will soon go to Ahmedabad for Flim

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will soon go to Ahmedabad for Flim

  • Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan’s Satya Prem Ki Katha will resume shooting in November.
  • The next schedule will be shot in Ahmedabad
  • Ehich will take 15-20 days.
Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora announced Kartik Aaryan’s Sameer Vidwans-directed Satya Prem Ki Katha last year. The film’s release date was June 29, 2023, and Kiara Advani became the lead. In September, the leading pair revealed their first look from the film, and the first schedule ended in October.

This musical romantic drama’s second schedule has been updated. Satya Prem Ki Katha will resume shooting in November with Kartik and Kiara. Since Ahmedabad is crucial to the story, the next schedule will be shot there. Gujarat is receiving. The director will use many real locations to capture the city’s spirit. An insider says it will take 15-20 days.

A source reported today that Disney+Hotstar will release Kartik Aaryan’s Shashanka Ghosh-directed Freddy on December 2, 2022.

Kartik Aaryan’s other projects include Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, Kabir Khan’s next, and Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3. RC15 and Govinda Naam Mera are Kiara Advani’s. She last appeared in JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

