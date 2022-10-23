Producers Explain How Black Adam Learned English So Quickly

To explain how Teth-Adam (Dwayne Johnson) took his authority from the Council of Wizards, Black Adam travels 5,000 years into the history of the DC Extended Universe.

In the end, Teth-son Adam’s Hurut was the recipient of his father’s magical abilities, despite the fact that he was not the Champion chosen by the Wizards (Jalon Christian)

Teth-Adam, overcome with grief over the loss of his son and unable to rein in his rage, nearly destroys Kahndaq, prompting the Council of Wizards to jail him until his present-day release. But Teth-Adam, only minutes out of prison, is already fluent in English both spoken and understood. No way did Black Adam spend the last five thousand years of his life in prison cramming for a language test; how did he pick up English so quickly? It turns out there’s a completely reasonable explanation for this.

Powers once reserved for legendary heroes and gods are now bestowed onto each Champion chosen by the Council of Wizards. For example, Billy Batson (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi) has the intelligence of Solomon, the fortitude of Atlas, the strength of Zeus, the bravery of Achilles, the speed of Mercury, and the stamina of Hercules. Black Adam possesses the fortitude of Mehen, the bravery of Shu, the agility of Heru, the force of Amon, the insight of Zehuti, and the wisdom and insight of Aton. The magic word they employ to unleash or bestow their abilities is “S-H-A-Z-A-M,” and both of them have the letters necessary to spell the word.

As a result of Zehuti’s insight, Black Adam was able to pick up English in record time.

Black Adam’s accelerated English language development can be attributed to the knowledge of Zehuti. In case you were wondering, Zehuti (or Tehuti ou Thot) is the Egyptian deity of sorcery, learning, and the arts. Accordingly, Teth-Adam can pick up whatever tongue he wishes by invoking Zehuti’s energies. That’s why, before he can pronounce his magic word and secure his abilities, Teth-Adam must first forget English.

Black Adam’s rapid English acquisition is attributed to his use of Zehuti, producers Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn confirmed in an interview with Steven Weintraub of Collider. In Garcia’s words:

“He’s got the Wisdom of Zehuti, so he’s got the wisdom of the Gods. So he can speak all languages, but that’s why you’ll notice when he does turn back to Teth-Adam, he only speaks Khandaq’i. He doesn’t know English or anything like that. That was a very specific reason of why when he’s kind of converted back to himself, he doesn’t speak like that. But the reason why he’s able to instantly learn languages is he’s got the wisdom of a God. So he’s able to speak multiple languages, so forth.”

So there we have it. Black Adam learns English immediately because his powers allow him to. In this instance, a character speaking English is not just a convenience, but it connects to the antihero’s comic book history.