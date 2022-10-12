On October 2, an Indian newspaper reported that one of the child performers who appeared in Chello Show

India’s submission to the Oscars for the category of best international feature film

Passed away from cancer at the age of 15. Rahul Koli was just 15 years old.

Advertisement

At the time of his passing, Rahul was reportedly battling leukaemia, which contributed to his passing. Before he passed away, Rahul reportedly suffered from a fever and threw up blood, according to his father. He mentioned that when the funeral ceremonies for Rahul are finished, the family will join together to watch Chello Show.

Also Read FWICE says Chhello Show ‘isn’t even an Indian film’, wants no jury The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has voiced serious objections...

According to what Rahul’s father told an Indian newspaper, “On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice and just like that my child was no more.”

He continued by saying, “Our family is devastated. But we will watch his ‘last film show’ together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals.”

Also Read Chhello Show makers to set up trust fund in memory of Rahul Koli The cast of Chhello Show is in a melancholy mood after learning...

The film Chello Show had its world premiere at the 2021 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival, which was held in New York City. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 14.