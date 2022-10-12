FWICE says Chhello Show ‘isn’t even an Indian film’, wants no jury
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has voiced serious objections...
At the time of his passing, Rahul was reportedly battling leukaemia, which contributed to his passing. Before he passed away, Rahul reportedly suffered from a fever and threw up blood, according to his father. He mentioned that when the funeral ceremonies for Rahul are finished, the family will join together to watch Chello Show.
According to what Rahul’s father told an Indian newspaper, “On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice and just like that my child was no more.”
He continued by saying, “Our family is devastated. But we will watch his ‘last film show’ together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals.”
The film Chello Show had its world premiere at the 2021 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival, which was held in New York City. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 14.
