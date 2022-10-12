Advertisement
Rahul Koli, who starred in the Chello Show, India's Oscar entry, died of cancer

Rahul Koli, who starred in the Chello Show, India's Oscar entry, died of cancer

  • On October 2, an Indian newspaper reported that one of the child performers who appeared in Chello Show
  • India’s submission to the Oscars for the category of best international feature film
  • Passed away from cancer at the age of 15. Rahul Koli was just 15 years old.
At the time of his passing, Rahul was reportedly battling leukaemia, which contributed to his passing. Before he passed away, Rahul reportedly suffered from a fever and threw up blood, according to his father. He mentioned that when the funeral ceremonies for Rahul are finished, the family will join together to watch Chello Show.

According to what Rahul’s father told an Indian newspaper, “On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice and just like that my child was no more.”

He continued by saying, “Our family is devastated. But we will watch his ‘last film show’ together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals.”

The film Chello Show had its world premiere at the 2021 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival, which was held in New York City. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 14.

