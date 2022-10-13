Ranveer Singh, aspires to be like Amitabh Bachchan

According to sources, Ranveer Singh, while accepting the award for Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year 2022 during an event that took place in Mumbai

Expressed his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan

Who is considered to be his “idol.”

Ranveer Singh gave his award to Amitabh Bachchan and shared with the audience that he aspires to be just like Big B and hopes to keep working even when he is 80 years old as he did.

Ranveer Singh is quoted as saying, “Main bachpan se Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta tha, aaj bhi Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta hoon aur aage bhi jaake Amitabh Bachchan banna chahunga. Matlab 80 ke umar mein bhi lage hain, bas acting kar rahe hain.”

In the meantime, Ranveer Singh is set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film will also star Ranveer Singh. The movie is scheduled to be released around the holiday of Christmas.

In addition to that, Ranveer is currently working on the film Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in which he will act with Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. On February 11, 2023, the movie will be made available to watch in theatres.