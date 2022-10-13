Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh, aspires to be like Amitabh Bachchan

Ranveer Singh, aspires to be like Amitabh Bachchan

Articles
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh, aspires to be like Amitabh Bachchan

Ranveer Singh talks about his casting couch experience

Advertisement
  • According to sources, Ranveer Singh, while accepting the award for Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year 2022 during an event that took place in Mumbai
  • Expressed his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan
  • Who is considered to be his “idol.”
Advertisement

Ranveer Singh gave his award to Amitabh Bachchan and shared with the audience that he aspires to be just like Big B and hopes to keep working even when he is 80 years old as he did.

Also Read

Ranveer Singh picks a quirky floral printed co-ord set
Ranveer Singh picks a quirky floral printed co-ord set

Last year, the National Basketball Association (NBA) made Ranveer Singh, a Bollywood...

Ranveer Singh is quoted as saying, “Main bachpan se Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta tha, aaj bhi Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta hoon aur aage bhi jaake Amitabh Bachchan banna chahunga. Matlab 80 ke umar mein bhi lage hain, bas acting kar rahe hain.”

In the meantime, Ranveer Singh is set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film will also star Ranveer Singh. The movie is scheduled to be released around the holiday of Christmas.

Also Read

Ranveer Singh wishes wifey Deepika Padukone for her show
Ranveer Singh wishes wifey Deepika Padukone for her show

Ranveer and Deepika are a popular Bollywood couple. The pair's PDA and...

In addition to that, Ranveer is currently working on the film Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in which he will act with Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. On February 11, 2023, the movie will be made available to watch in theatres.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story