Saif Ali Khan-Taimur is on vacation in the Maldives without his wife

  • Saif Ali Khan and Taimur leaving for the Maldives.
  • When they will come back, no word yet on when.

Everything is going down in the Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan household, and everyone is talking about it. Kareena and her family had a wonderful Diwali celebration at home, and now she needs to rush out to a photo session. Jeh is with her since he is still too little to be without his mother’s presence in his life.

In spite of the fact that he has some free time on his hands, Saif Ali Khan is not relaxing at home. He came to the conclusion that he should take Taimur with him on the trip to the Maldives so that they could have some quality time together while enjoying some peace and quiet. A reliable source claims that when he glanced at Taimur, the latter leaped for delight.

Regarding his son Taimur, Saif Ali Khan said, “I wish that at school celebrity kids were not given so much prominence and that they could simply fit in.”
Saif and Taimur departed Mumbai yesterday. When they will come back cannot yet be determined with absolute certainty. Because Saif enjoys going on vacations and trips, we have a feeling that the two of them won’t be heading back to Mumbai for at least a week from now.
According to one insider,”Saif has been discreet about his holiday plans. Anyway, he is not too fond of social media.”

