In order to develop a new chapter of the Housefull franchise

Director Sajid Nadiadwala intends to bring together all of the lead actors from the previous films in the series

Actors will include Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Bobby Deol, and Riteish Deshmukh, as well as other cast members

“Sajid Nadiadwala had the concept of bringing a whole world of his Housefull franchise under one roof ever since the release of Housefull 4,” say sources close to the director. “Housefull 4” was the fourth film in the Housefull film series. He has been working hard to come up with a storyline that explains why all of the people are in the story, and he believes he has finally solved the mystery. He is currently working to put the finishing touches on a story and screenplay that revolve around his idea.

In addition, the sources claimed that “the plan is to take Housefull 5 on floors late next year.” Housefull 5, which has been in the process of creation for a considerable amount of time, is finally inching closer and closer to becoming a reality.

In addition to the male protagonists from the previous instalments of Housefull, Sajid’s goal is to bring together all of the female leads from those films.

According to reports, Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar were the ones who initiated the Housefull film franchise in the year 2010. In the years that followed, they launched successive sequels in the years 2012, 2016, and 2019.