Salman Khan refuses fees for Godfather, says Chiranjeevi

Salman Khan refuses fees for Godfather, says Chiranjeevi

  • Salman Khan is renowned for his modesty in the movie business
  • Chiranjeevi has acknowledged that he worked on his upcoming Godfather movie for no pay.

In a recent interview, the Tollywood actor stated Salman refused to accept payment for his role in GodFather, the movie in which the Wanted star starred. According to Chiranjeevi, “You cannot buy my love for Ram and Chiranjeevi garu with money. When my producers went to him and offered him some money, not knowing how much it was, he refused. ‘Go away.’

The actor from Bhaijaan made a lengthy cameo appearance in the political thriller drama.

The actor had previously told Film Companion that he had sent Salman a message, to which the actor received an immediate response asking, “Okay, yeah Chiru garu, what do you want?

“I told him it’s a little character but extremely respectable, and you may watch Lucifer in case you wish,” the Telugu actor stated. “No, no, Chiru garu, I’m doing it,” he retorted. Within a few of minutes, he said, “Just send your guy, and we’ll talk about dates and everything.”

The movie, directed by Mohan Raja, is a 2019 Malayalam super-hit called Lucifer. On October 5, the movie is expected to be released in theatres.

