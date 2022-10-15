Salman Khan-starer movie Tiger 3 postponed, now release in cinemas on Eid 2023

It was once slated to come released on Eid, which falls on April 21, 2023.

And on April 21, which is Eid 2023, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be released.

Salman Khan’s film Wanted was released on Eid in 2009. He didn’t have a release in 2013.

Advertisement

A shocking discovery regarding the eagerly anticipated movie Tiger 3 surprised both viewers and the trade press today. Salman Khan revealed that his spy drama will hit theatres a year later, on Diwali 2023. It was once slated to come released on Eid, which falls on April 21, 2023. The fans were understandably disappointed because, since 2009, Salman Khan and Eid have become synonymous. But it turns out that supporters don’t need to be concerned. They will still be able to watch a Salman Khan movie during the Eid festival the following year.

Before Tiger 3 comes out, Salman is slated to appear in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a source told Bollywood Hungama. The date of release is set for December 30, 2022. This movie has also been expedited. And on April 21, which is Eid 2023, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be released. It is the perfect activity for a large celebration and is complete family entertainment.

Along with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Raghav Juyal, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. Key roles in the movie are also played by Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu.

Salman Khan’s film Wanted was released on Eid in 2009. This trend started when it became a tremendous success. Blockbuster movies Bodyguard and Ek Tha Tiger, which were released on Eid in 2011 and 2012, as well as Dabangg, which was released on Eid 2020, were all released on that day. From 2014 to 2019, he released a film every year at the festival, including Kick (2014), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Sultan (2016), Tubelight (2017), Race 3 (2018), and Bharat. He didn’t have a release in 2013. (2019). He had planned to release Radhe in theatres on Eid 2020, but the Covid-19-induced lockdown prevented him from doing so. On Eid 2021, Radhe was eventually made available on ZeePlex, a pay-per-view service, as well as in some theatres.

He was unable to have any film released on Eid 2022 because of the pandemic-related delays in the shooting process. His first significant theatrical release since Dabangg 3, which debuted in theatres on December 20, 2019, will be Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on April 21, 2023.

A teaser or poster for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is expected to be released around Diwali, according to Bollywood Hungama’s scoop from a few days ago. According to the insider, the film’s new release date—Saturday, October 15—will most likely also be revealed today.

Advertisement

Also Read Alexandra Daddario will headline an upcoming drama film, titled “I Wish You All the Best” I Wish You All the Best," a planned drama movie starring Hollywood...