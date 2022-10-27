Sonakshi Sinha and Vaani Kapoor feature in the upcoming movie

The movie will be called “A Girl in a Yellow Suitcase”

Ashim Ahluwalia will be directing the film.

Filming will begin at the beginning of next year.

Looks like Sonakshi Sinha is on a film signing spree. Now, the star has agreed to do a movie with another actress from the movie business. After working with Huma Qureshi on director Mudassar Aziz’s movie “Double XL,” which comes out next month on November 4, we’ve heard that Sonakshi has signed on for another movie about women with actress Vaani Kapoor.

The Source told that the film’s cast is now set and that filming will begin at the beginning of next year. The movie will be called “A Girl in a Yellow Suitcase,” and Ashim Ahluwalia will be in charge of it.

Winner of a national award Ashim Ahluwalia is a well-known director whose movies include “John and Jane,” “Miss Lovely,” “Daddy,” and “Palace of Horrors,” a short film that is part of a collection of short horror movies called “The Field Guide to Evil.”

We tried to get in touch with Vaani Kapoor’s team, but no one was there to talk about it.

Sonakshi Sinha and her co-stars Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi are now promoting their movie Double XL. Also, Sonakshi just finished filming the movie “Kakuda,” in which Ritiesh Deshmukh plays one of the main roles. On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s film Shamshera, which was made by YRF.

