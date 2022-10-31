Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan chastises Sumbul for low performance
Salman Khan noticed that Sumbul Touqeer is struggling in Bigg Boss 16....
The week’s eliminations seem imminent. Bigg Boss 16 Khabri handles have nominated Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, and Soundarya Sharma. Really shocking. MC Stan and Gori Nagori are safe despite predictions. Sumbul Touqeer’s popularity gives her the best chance of avoiding them. Many think the Imlie actress has extended her Bigg Boss 16 run by being quiet. The public likes Archana Gautam’s humour.
BREAKING! #BiggBoss_Tak
Nominated Contestants for this week
☆ Archana Gautam
☆ Sumbul Touqeer Khan
☆ Soundarya Sharma
Who will EVICT?#BB16WithBiggBoss_Tak
— #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 31, 2022
Last two episodes have endeared Soundarya Sharma. She supported Gautam Vig admirably. She cooked for the whole house and encouraged everyone to eat during Gautam Vig’s captaincy’s ration mess. Many believe Gautam Vig should perform without Soundarya Sharma. Fans want Sumbul Touqeer eliminated instead of Soundarya Sharma, who is doing well.
Who will EVICT?
#BB16WithBiggBoss_Tak
☆ Archana Gautam
☆ Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Who will EVICT?
#BB16WithBiggBoss_Tak
