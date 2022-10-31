Advertisement
Big Boss 16:Sumbul Touqeer, Archana and Soundarya nominated for elimination

  • Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, and Soundarya Sharma were nominated.
  • MC Stan and Gori Nagori are safe despite predictions.
  • Many think the Imlie actress has extended her Bigg Boss 16 run by being quiet.
The week’s eliminations seem imminent. Bigg Boss 16 Khabri handles have nominated Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, and Soundarya Sharma. Really shocking. MC Stan and Gori Nagori are safe despite predictions. Sumbul Touqeer’s popularity gives her the best chance of avoiding them. Many think the Imlie actress has extended her Bigg Boss 16 run by being quiet. The public likes Archana Gautam’s humour.

Last two episodes have endeared Soundarya Sharma. She supported Gautam Vig admirably. She cooked for the whole house and encouraged everyone to eat during Gautam Vig’s captaincy’s ration mess. Many believe Gautam Vig should perform without Soundarya Sharma. Fans want Sumbul Touqeer eliminated instead of Soundarya Sharma, who is doing well.

Read More News On
