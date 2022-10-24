Suriya and Disha Patani’s film will be filmed in Europe

Suriya 42 will resume in Chennai and Puducherry on October 26 with Suriya and Disha Patani

After this schedule, Suriya 42 will go to lock locations for the film’s overseas schedule

First half of the film will be shot in 160–170 days

“A large portion of Suriya 42 will be shot abroad, specifically in three countries. The international recce is planned for November. While they have already shortlisted two countries in Europe – Bulgaria and Serbia, they are also doing recce at Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and Fiji. Out of these six countries, they will finalise three, which will suit the narrative of Suriya 42 the best. These will be long schedules, and the team has already started prepping for it,” says a development source.

Suriya 42 is massively filmed.

Studio Green and UV Creations support Suriya 42. The first half of the film will be shot in 160–170 days.

Karthi lauds brother Suriya.

Karthi discussed his relationship with brother Suriya. We had good and bad conflicts till I went to the US to study. We rolled on the floor (laughs). We fought over motorcycles, cars, and clothes—two boys in a family means pyrotechnics. When I left, we had no one to quarrel with, so he and I started missing each other. We became pals. “Until I left for the US to study, we both had best and worst of fights. We used to roll on the floor, that’s how bad it was (laughs). We used to fight for bikes, cars, clothes – two boys in a house, you can imagine, there were fireworks all the time. But when I left, we didn’t have another person to fight with, that’s when he started missing me, and I started missing him. Then we actually became friends. We found a space where we could talk to each other and be friends,” Karthi remarked.

