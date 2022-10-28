Advertisement
Edition: English
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon thumka it up to Bhediya’s Thumkeshwari

Articles
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon thumka it up to Bhediya’s Thumkeshwari

  • Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, is one of the year’s most-anticipated films
  • Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal also star in the film, which is set in the horror comedy universe created by Maddock Films
  • The November 25 release date has been set for Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik
The film’s producer, Dinesh Vijan, said it will open in theatres across India in 2D and 3D and in the languages of Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Dilwale, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, was Varun and Kriti’s first film together.

Bhediya’s new song “Thumkeshwari”
The first song from the horror-comedy Bhediya, named Thumkeswari, has been released in advance of the film’s theatrical debut. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Sachin-Jigar. Sachin-Jigar, Rashmeet Kaur, and Ash King all contributed vocals to the track. Kriti uploaded the track on her Twitter and captioned it: “This is it, the ultimate thumka anthem of the year! Launching now: #Thumkeshwari. #Bhediya.” Varun and Kriti can be seen showing off their thumkas in Thumkeshwari, and Shraddha Kapoor, nicknamed Stree, also made a cameo appearance.

Watch the track “Thumkeshwari”

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan in Bhediya

Varun, who broke out with Student of the Year, plays Bhaskar, a werewolf who causes havoc in Arunachal Pradesh, while Kriti plays Dr. Anika. Dilwale, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, was Varun and Kriti’s first film together.

Also Read

Kriti Sanon on shooting Bhediya and Adipurush simultaneously
Kriti Sanon on shooting Bhediya and Adipurush simultaneously

Bhediya's trailer premiered today. The horror comedy opens next month. Kriti said...

