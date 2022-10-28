Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, is one of the year’s most-anticipated films

Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal also star in the film, which is set in the horror comedy universe created by Maddock Films

The November 25 release date has been set for Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik

Bhediya’s new song “Thumkeshwari”

The first song from the horror-comedy Bhediya, named Thumkeswari, has been released in advance of the film’s theatrical debut. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Sachin-Jigar. Sachin-Jigar, Rashmeet Kaur, and Ash King all contributed vocals to the track. Kriti uploaded the track on her Twitter and captioned it: “This is it, the ultimate thumka anthem of the year! Launching now: #Thumkeshwari. #Bhediya.” Varun and Kriti can be seen showing off their thumkas in Thumkeshwari, and Shraddha Kapoor, nicknamed Stree, also made a cameo appearance.

Watch the track “Thumkeshwari”

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan in Bhediya



Varun, who broke out with Student of the Year, plays Bhaskar, a werewolf who causes havoc in Arunachal Pradesh, while Kriti plays Dr. Anika. Dilwale, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, was Varun and Kriti’s first film together.