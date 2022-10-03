Watch BTS video of Chiranjeevi and Satya Dev filming GodFather

Recently, Satya Dev, who has a significant part in the movie, shared a few behind-the-scenes photos with Megastar Chiranjeevi from their upcoming action drama on Twitter “Can’t wait to meet you all on October 5 in the theatres. #Godfather.”

The co-stars can be seen having fun while rehearsing their lines and discussing scenes in the video. Chiranjeevi will play the part of Brahma, a mass leader, while Satya Dev will play the politician Jaidev.

Check out the video below:

The Megastar had previously shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the GodFather shoot with Nayanthara. During their rests between shoots, the two engage in amusing chat and laugh together. In the film, The Lady Superstar will portray Sathyapriya Jaidev.

The movie, which is directed by Mohan Raja, also stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Liger director Puri Jagannadh, Gangavva, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Divi Vadthya in key roles. The 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer has an official Telugu remake titled GodFather, which stars Mohanlal in the lead role. The film is being presented by Konidela Surekha and is being financially supported by R B Choudary and NV Prasad.

The story of Brahma, a mass leader who is portrayed by Chiranjeevi, is told in the movie. He returns to his hometown after over two decades in exile, and some people find his return offensive.

For this suspenseful scene, Nirav Shah handled the camera work, and Suresh Selvarajan Marthand The editing was done by K. Venkatesh. The soundtrack for the movie was composed by S Thaman.