Beena Kak shares a photo of Salman Khan and Sania Mirza

Salman Khan is a popular actor in Bollywood.

He’ll be in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiger 3, and Pathaan.

Bina Kak, his Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya co-star, shared a photo on Instagram.

Advertisement

Salman Khan is a popular actor, He’ll rule the box office in 2023. He’ll be in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiger 3, and Pathaan. Bina Kak, his Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya co-star, shared a photo on Instagram. The actor is pictured with Sania Mirza.

The senior actor posted on Instagram, “Memories of happy times @mirzasaniar @beingsalmankhan.” Salman wears a blue shirt and Sania a white tee with black shrugs. Three smile for the camera. Fans left heart emojis after she posted the photo. Bina has a close relationship with the actor and often posts his photos online. She recently wished Sushmita Sen a happy birthday, writing, “A very happy birthday darling Sush my lovable DIL…love you loads @sushmitasen47.”

See post

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina) Advertisement

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, and Jagapathi Babu. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was the original title. Tiger 3 will be released in Tamil and Telugu in addition to Hindi.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are in the news. Their marriage is reportedly rocky. Sania’s Instagram posts suggest trouble in paradise. The tennis player asked, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah” The couple has reportedly been living separately for some time.