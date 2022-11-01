Salman Khan has four armed guards in shifts, according to Y Plus Security.

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is the most controversial and popular reality show. The actor hosts Weekend Ka Vaar every season and interacts with the audience and contestants. Salman missed Weekend Ka Vaar episodes after contracting dengue. Karan Johar hosted the final Shukravaar and Shanivaar episodes. Salman Khan returned last weekend. According to reports, Salman received enhanced security on Bigg Boss 16.

The Maharashtra government upgraded Salman Khan’s security to Y plus four days ago, according to the source. Due to Lawrence Bishnoi gang threats, the superstar’s Mumbai Police protection has been upgraded to Y plus. Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was also killed by Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mumbai Police arrested several Lawrence Bishnoi gangsters who confessed to targeting Salman.

Salman Khan has four armed guards in shifts, according to Y Plus Security. Mumbai police will now guard the actor. The portal’s sources said Salman’s increased security didn’t cause Bigg Boss 16 stress. The set drill was unchanged.

In June 2022, Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, received a threatening letter that said they would die like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Gangsters attempted to attack Salman Khan twice, once outside his Bandra home in 2017 and once at his Panvel farmhouse in 2018.

Salman Khan’s professional commitments include Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 and his home production Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the superstar will play Tiger.

Sreejita De and Manya Singh were eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori, and Sajid Khan are the current Bigg Boss housemates. Bigg Boss 16 premiered on October 1 and airs daily at 10 PM and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

