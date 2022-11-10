Advertisement
Edition: English
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attend an award show

Articles
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attend an award show

  • As they arrived holding hands, they looked absolutely stunning.
  • Next, she’ll be in Freddy with Kartik Aaryan.
  • Kartik Aaryan also attended the awards show in style.
One of India’s most famous power couples, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, attended an awards ceremony Thursday. As they arrived holding hands, they looked absolutely stunning.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrive in style

Deepika Padukone’s dark red outfit was loved by fans. Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a black coat and pants with colourful accents.

Latest photos are here

 

Alaya F also hosts.
Bollywood actor Alaya F is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of Kabir and Protima Bedi. 2020’s Jawaani Jaaneman was her first film. Next, she’ll be in Freddy with Kartik Aaryan.

Just now, she arrived at an awards ceremony where Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended. Her dress was lovely. See it!Kartik Aaryan also attended the awards show in style. A black and blue suit nailed his look.

He’ll next appear in “Satyaprem Ki Katha” with Kiara Advani and “Freddy” with Alaya F.

