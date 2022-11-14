Hrithik Roshan begins shooting “Fighter” in style; fans are thrilled

Hrithik Roshan, known for his dapper style, will star in Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

Hrithik Roshan, known for his dapper style, will star in Fighter with Deepika Padukone. This will be their first collaboration. Audiences can’t wait to see Hrithik and Deepika onscreen. Hrithik, after teasing fans with first-look posters, jetted to Assam on Monday to start shooting.

Hrithik Roshan shoots Fighter

The production house posted a photo of Hrithik and Siddharth Anand on Instagram. The actor-director duo poses next to a private plane. Hrithik wears all-black, while the director wears a hoodie and jeans.“And it begins…#Fighter.” they captioned.

The photo thrilled fans. They adored Hrithik. Fan: “Fighter will rock” “Wow wow Soo soo Much Excited For #Fighter.” said another fan.

Source reports the team will spend 10 days in Assam. Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor will shoot at an Air Force station. Before the shoot, Hrithik and his trainer prepared intensively. The report says they’ll finish the first schedule by November. Pathaan’s release date prevents them from shooting again until 2023. Deepika and Siddharth will promote with SRK. After Pathaan, they’ll film Fighter.

The film was originally scheduled for 2023. Makers recently changed the release date. Now it’s January 25, 2024.

Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh’s five-year comeback. Zero was a box-office flop. Pathaan will be their first collaboration. The movie opens on January 25, 2023.