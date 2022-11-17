Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan’s request to his fans

Hrithik Roshan says he admits to box-office failure of Vikram Vedha

  • Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor star in Siddharth Anand’s film.
  • Fighter is Hrithik’s third film with Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang and War.
  • Hrithik jetted to Assam for Fighter on November 15.
Hrithik Roshan’s fans are eagerly awaiting Fighter. Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor star in Siddharth Anand’s film. Fighter is Hrithik’s third film with Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang and War. The makers recently announced the film’s release date: Republic Day 2024. Hrithik jetted to Assam for Fighter on November 15.

In a viral video, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor from Assam asks fans to ‘wish him luck’ before the shoot. His fans cheered as they saw him in Assam. Fighter is India’s first aerial action film. The team will spend 10 days in Assam, according to Mid-day.

Fighter was announced in January. He posted a petition and said,  “Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride.” Hrithik posted several photos of Deepika on Instagram with the caption “This gang is ready for take off. #Fighter.” Siddharth Anand co-produces Fighter with Viacom18 Studios under his Marflix Productions banner.

Fighter’s VFX will be handled by Double Negative (DNEG). DNEG worked on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Hrithik Roshan, known for his dapper style, will star in Fighter with...

