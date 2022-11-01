Jaideep Ahlawat starred in Gangs of Wasseypur, Commando:

The brilliant actor Jaideep Ahlawat needs no introduction. He starred in Gangs of Wasseypur, Commando: A One Man Army, Raazi, and others. Paatal Lok earned him acclaim. In Devotion of Suspects X, he’ll star with Kareena Kapoor Khan, who’ll make her OTT debut. The actor discussed co-stars like Alia Bhatt.

Devotion of Suspects X: Jaideep and Kareena

In the interview, Jaideep said, “I told her to let’s take a picture as it is our first day of working together. It will remain as a memory. Then Kareena said I make you (do pout). I said to her let’s try and then 8-10 pictures were clicked and I found this one is okay. But it was very weird. But she is an amazing co-actor.”

"This picture is from one of the badminton sessions. During one of the matches I tried to smash the shuttle and it hit Alia's head. And she was like how can you do this? How can you hit so hard? Now I will show you. I will defeat you. I told her, okay but they were unable to defeat us. But after this, she never made pair with me. She said we will play in opposition. So, it was like she and Vicky and me and Amrita. But it was fun in Srinagar." In Raazi, Jaideep played RAW agent Mir. Much appreciated. Sehmat Khan, an undercover RAW agent, is married into a Pakistani family by her father to gather enemy intelligence in the film.