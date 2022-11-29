Janhvi Kapoor’s Swag Is Unmissable In Instagram Reel

Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram reels are improving.

Janhvi ditched her comedy for dancing videos.

She posted a video of herself dancing to Karma on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram reels are improving. Why? Her post proves it. When she has free time, the actress makes entertaining clips with her gang. Janhvi ditched her comedy for dancing videos. She posted a video of herself dancing to Karma on Tuesday.

Janhvi’s denim shorts and white crop top stole the show. Her black sunglasses complemented her elegant outfit. Marce Pedrozo did Janhvi’s hair in the video. She captioned the clip, “I keep my side of the street clean, you wouldn’t know what I mean,”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Advertisement

Janhvi previously remade How Much Pagal from Anita. Janhvi’s expressions in the video are priceless. Her female gang was flawless. Janhvi tweeted, “Night shoots got us like” with melting, dizzy, and bandaged face emojis.

Janhvi Kapoor loves Instagram Reels. Another video of the actress messing off. Janhvi nailed Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly’s lines. In the clip, Janhvi and gang execute a lot of stunts in tune with the dialogue: “Mai ghumu, phiru, nachu gau, hasu, khelu, bahar jau, akeli jau , kisi aur ke sath jau, jaha jau, jab jau, jaise bhi jau, aapko kya (If I travel, roam around, dance, sing, laugh, play, go out, go out alone, go out with someone, at what time I go, how I go, what is it to you?)”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor co-starred with Sunny Kaushal in Mili. Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkumar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan are in her pipeline.

Also Read Janhvi Kapoor’s The Label outfit is casual-chic perfection Janhvi Kapoor's The Label dress is the perfect example. Janhvi Kapoor posed...