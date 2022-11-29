Kangana Ranaut shares BTS from Assam schedule of Emergency

On Instagram, Kangana Ranaut posted behind-the-scenes images from the Emergency set.

On Monday, the cast and crew of the movie finished shooting in Assam.

She captured her crew after the event, with their faces filled with joy and excitement, in one of the photos.

Advertisement

On Instagram, Kangana Ranaut posted behind-the-scenes images from the Emergency set. On Monday, the cast and crew of the movie finished shooting in Assam. The political unrest in India between 1975 and 1977 known as the Emergency is the basis for the movie. Fans responded to photographs of her with the movie crew. She captured her crew after the event, with their faces filled with joy and excitement, in one of the photos.

Also Read Kangana Ranaut supports Twitter’s payment model and Aadhar card Now that Twitter is "ideologically motivated," Kangana Ranaut has declared her support...

Kangana is seen walking with her team colleagues in another image while covered by an umbrella. She donned a black cap, black leggings, and a brown jacket. In another image, she was sitting on a rock in a jungle and gazing behind her. She also shared a photo from the nighttime shoot in which she struck an expression while gesturing with her hands.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “Some BTS stills from Emergency Assam schedule …(clapper board emoji).” Actors Khushi Bhardwaj and Mahima Chaudhry dropped heart emojis on the pictures.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut) Advertisement

Reacting to the pictures, one of Kangana’s fans wrote, “Can’t wait for emergency.” Another fan commented, “Upcoming blockbuster.” Other fan wrote, “Thank you for coming to Assam. I love you but wish I could meet you! Anyways love you Queen. You have my respect (red heart emoji).”

Also Read Kangana Ranaut slips into the river during Emergency recce Kangana Ranaut is working on a new concept for her forthcoming film,...

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana posted a video with her team and wrote, “And it’s a [email protected] #emergency Assam schedule comes to an end.”

Along with Kangana, emergency features Mahima Chaudhry, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Vishak Nair in significant roles. While Shreyas Talpade will portray the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Kangana will portray the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Anupam will portray revolutionary J P Narayan, and Mahima Chaudhry will portray Pupul Jayakar, a cultural activist and Indira Gandhi’s confidante. Kangana will make her solo directorial debut with this movie. The movie’s dialogues and screenplay were written by Ritesh Shah.

Advertisement

In the movie Tejas, directed by Sarwesh Mewara, Kangana will play a pilot for the Indian Air Force. She just revealed that she will have a major role in the biography of renowned theatre artist Noti Binodini. Additionally, Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, is in the works.