Kartik Aaryan’s Birthday, He prays at Siddhivinayak Temple

Articles
Kartik Aaryan is a talented actor. He’s an unstoppable box office superstar. Kartik made his acting debut in Luv Ranjan’s 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, but he gained popularity in 2018’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Since then, he hasn’t looked back.

On his birthday, the actor visited Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, to seek Lord Ganesh’s blessings. Kartik visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and interacted with fans. He took selfies with fans. Manish and Mala Tiwari accompanied him. In the photos, the Dhamaka actor wore a white kurta and blue jeans.

Kartik recently released the Shehzada teaser on his birthday. He wrote “Jab baat FAMILY pe aaye toh discussion nahi karte. ACTION karte hain !! A Birthday Gift from your #Shehzada.” Kriti Sanon stars. The film is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik’s second film with Kriti is Shehzada. It opens on February 10, 2023.

On the work in front, Kartik’s next film, Freddy, co-stars Alaya F. He’ll reteam with Kiara Advani for SatyaPrem Ki Katha and Captain India. He’s also in Aashiqui 3 by Anurag Basu. He’ll also be in Hera Pheri 3 with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. His role hasn’t been confirmed officially.

