Manoj Bajpayee Joins Abhimanyu Dassani: Kudi Meri Teaser

Satya’s popular song Sapne Mein Milti Hai starring Manoj Bajpayee gets remade.

Dhvani Bhanushali and Abhimanyu Dassani star in Vinod Bhanushali’s Kudi Meri.

Manoj also appears in the song, which was featured in a teaser.

Advertisement

Satya’s popular song Sapne Mein Milti Hai starring Manoj Bajpayee gets remade. Dhvani Bhanushali and Abhimanyu Dassani star in Vinod Bhanushali’s Kudi Meri. Manoj also appears in the song, which was featured in a teaser published on Tuesday.

Dhvani Bhanushali and Abhimanyu Dassani dance in the video. The choreographer is Ganesh Acharya. Yash Narvekar, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Lijo George sing Hitz Music’s “Kudi Meri,” which was penned by Kumaar. The song debuts on Hitz Music’s YouTube channel on December 1.

Manoj published the teaser on Instagram, writing,“Teaser Out Now! All you munda’s & kudi’s get ready for #KudiMeri because we are! ✨ Song out on 1st December.” Fans were divided. While some fans loved hearing the music again, others were unhappy.

“Just one question……whyyyyyyyyyy???” “Why tho?? the original song and dance was so raw and natural… this looks like a bubblegum remix,” “source said “Manoj Sir, kya support kr rhe ho isko, remakes pe ban lgwao aap,” said Third user.

Manoj Bajpayee teased his admirers on social media. All were related to ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai’ Since the song is from the 90s film Satya, he may have been hinting for a sequel.

Also Read Courtroom drama starring Manoj Bajpayee will be released soon Manoj Bajpayee and Suparn S Varma will be playing the lead role...