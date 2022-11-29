Neetu Kapoor reveals reality behind ‘happy faces’ in pic from set

Neetu Kapoor recently posted a photo taken on the set of her upcoming movie, Letters to Mr. Khanna.

Neetu Kapoor recently posted a photo taken on the set of her upcoming movie, Letters to Mr. Khanna. She is surrounded by other crew members who are smiling and posing for photographs. She is wearing a saree. But in the caption, she explained what was really going on behind the smiling faces.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Neetu wrote, “Faking happy faces!!! In reality it’s 4 a.m dancing in freezing weather since two nights.”

A fan wrote in the comments section, “Fake smile at 4 a.m. in freezing weather still you’re looking so gorgeous.” Another wrote, “4am and in the rain. And yet you look stunning as ever. God bless.”

A friend also wrote a note for Neetu. It read: “Passion, determination and enthusiasm even at this age is something all of us must learn from you. All this hard work will surely be recognised when the silver screen lights up with your presence. It has always been a delight to watch you no matter how long or short your screen presence is. From shooting in the horrible heat of a summer afternoon to dancing in freezing weather at 4 am, you all artists do all this for delivering some beautiful content to us- the viewers. Much respect to you, also, you in a saree.”

In Letters to Mr. Khanna, Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath are also included. Milind Dhaimade is directing it, and it centres on a mother-son bond.

Neetu spent some time with her newborn granddaughter Raha before taking a flight to Jaipur for the movie shoot. The name for the daughter of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor was chosen by the “wise” dadi Neetu Kapoor, according to Alia Bhatt.

Neetu made her acting comeback with Jugjugg Jeeyo this year following the passing of her spouse Rishi Kapoor. In the family drama directed by Raj Mehta, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli also starred.