Prabhas and Kriti Sanon Aren’t Engaged

Recent rumours have linked Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. The actors were reportedly dating but taking it easy. Varun Dhawan recently stated that Kriti was not single and was seeing’someone who works with Deepika Padukone,’ implying Prabhas. Prabhas supposedly proposed to Kriti on the set of Adipurush, and they are engaged.

A source close to the actress says the rumours are untrue. An insider said, “Varun and Kriti share a very friendly bond and they often pull each other’s leg. That tease by Varun was just a way of him taking Kriti’s case as he knew these rumours were baseless. Kriti and Prabhas are not seeing each other. They share a friendly bond as co-stars and really respect each other, but that’s just it.”

Adipurush stars Kriti, Prabhas, and Saif Ali Khan. Om Raut directs Prabhas as Ram; Kriti Sanon plays Sita. Kriti was asked if she would marry Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, or Prabhas. She said, “I would flirt with Kartik, date Tiger, and would rather get married to Prabhas.”

Last seen in Bhediya was Kriti. The movie has made Rs 32.40 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted,“#Bhediya should’ve performed better on the crucial Mon to cover lost ground… Needs to stay steady on the remaining weekdays… Lack of major opposition [till #Avatar] can prove advantageous… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 32.40 cr. #India biz.”

