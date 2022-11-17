Priyanka Chopra learned the importance of family and friends

After three years, Priyanka Chopra visited Mumbai.

It was her first visit to India after having Malti Marie via surrogate.

The new mom said she learned the value of work-life balance in her 30s.

Advertisement

After three years, Priyanka Chopra visited Mumbai. It was her first visit to India after having Malti Marie via surrogate. Her haircare brand was on tour. Priyanka met with fans and the media during her visit. The new mom said she learned the value of work-life balance in her 30s.

Priyanka keeps busy. She’s handled everything with ease and speed, from filming to UNICEF field trips to becoming a mom. The Dostana actress told Janice Sequeira that working quickly is efficient. She was a workaholic in her 20s but learned the value of work-life balance in her 30s.

Priyanka said “No, I think it’s just efficient. Why I don’t like to do things aaram se because then it takes over your whole day. I like to work for a certain time and I like to have time off. My day is divided into a work-life balance, so I need to get done with my work. My work is not my life. I think through my 20s, I spent a lot of time thinking ‘my work is my life’, I romanticize the idea of working 24 hours and being a workaholic is the way to be. But as I got older, I realised that was absolutely wrong. You burn the candle on both ends, you kind of have to nourish your soul and that only comes from family, life and friends. So I learned that in my 30s. I started creating a work-life balance and now I am all about that.”

On the Wok in front, Priyanka will star alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. It’s a cool project. Priyanka recently revealed that the trio will begin filming in 2023. She also has Citadel and It’s All Coming Back To Me.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra says, “Actors do nothing” The actress first appeared in The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy...