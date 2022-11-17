Priyanka Chopra says, “Actors do nothing”

The actress first appeared in The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy in 2003.

Her international projects include Quantico and The Matrix.

She said working with the best directors taught her to be a great actor.

She’s a global icon. The actress first appeared in The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy in 2003. Her international projects include Quantico and The Matrix. Russo Brothers’ Citadel will soon feature her. In a recent interview, PeeCee was asked about working with big names. She said working with the best directors taught her to be a great actor. She said actors are given too much credit and their job is to add life to a script.

In an interview with Janice Sequeira, Priyanka Chopra said working with big names lets you take risks. “This doesn’t have to do with just working with the best in the business in the States. Even when I was working in Bollywood, working with the best filmmakers taught me how to be the best actor. We give too much credit to actors; actors do nothing by the way. We really don’t. I’ve always said this. Actors do nothing,” Priyanka said. She said actors work on scripts written by others and dance to choreography by others.

“We say out somebody else’s words, we are working on a script that is written by someone else, we are lip-syncing and singing songs that are in someone else’s voice. We’re dancing steps that are choreographed by somebody else. We are doing marketing, where questions are asked by somebody else. We are dressed by somebody, hair and makeup are done by somebody. So what am I doing?” said Priyanka.

Actors have limited roles, but the ‘pressure is insane’

She added that as an actor,“So my job only comes in between action and cut. Those 30 seconds of a scene, is where I come in. And then when I talk about the movie etc. So I have a very limited role.” Despite that, she said the pressure is intense and few can handle it.

On the Work in front, Next, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Prime Video’s Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers. She’ll also be in It’s All Coming Back to Me and Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

