Priyanka Chopra reacts sweetly to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

Priyanka Chopra returned to Mumbai early Tuesday morning after almost three years. She announced her arrival on social media. Priyanka greeted paparazzi at Mumbai airport in a blue co-ord outfit with white sneakers and a radiant smile. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress lives in Los Angeles with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

Priyanka Chopra was photographed returning to Mumbai by paparazzi. Star photos and videos soon flooded social media. Before going home, she waved and greeted the media at the airport arrival gates. Priyanka smiled and entered her car when asked about Alia Bhatt becoming a mother in one of the videos. Alia, who married Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, announced her pregnancy in June.

Priyanka Chopra’s Alia Bhatt debut.

In Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, Priyanka will work with Alia. Katrina Kaif leads it. Chopra returns to Hindi film after Shonali Bose’s 2019 film The Sky Is Pink.

Priyanka also posted about returning to India today. She shared a bedside photo of her binge-watching Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan in Mumbai. “It ain’t Mumbai if you’re not jetlagged with @karanjohar on tv.” she wrote.

The actress will meet Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to discuss possible collaborations during her visit. “Priyanka’s association with Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali goes back a long way, and they have been meaning to collaborate for another project for a long time now. The directors have also shared a few ideas and stories with Priyanka, and she will be meeting them during this trip to take the conversations forward. However, this isn’t a very long trip and her plan is to accommodate as much as she can during this visit,” a source said.

On work in front, Citadel, Amazon Prime Video’s spy series, will star Priyanka. She’ll also star in It’s All Coming Back to Me with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

