Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwarya star in Lyca’s next

Fans are always curious about Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film, so the reports keep coming. Last week, LYCA Production announced Thalaivar 170 and 171. Since then, speculation has surrounded the directors of these two prestigious films. Aishwarya Rajinikanth will direct Thalaivar 170, according to the source. From confirmed sources, Rajinikanth will play a crucial role in the film.

Aishwarya has been considering several ideas for her third directorial after her 2012 and 2015 successes, 3 and Vai Raja Vai. She had a pandemic-inspired idea for Rajinikanth. A source close to the development said, “After making a successful debut as a director with 3 in 2012 and Vai Raja Vai in 2015, Aishwarya has been toying with multiple ideas for her third directorial. Through the pandemic, she thought of an idea for her father, Rajinikanth. On sharing the thought, the superstar was supremely excited to work under the direction of Aishwarya,”

The filmmaker then took some time to develop the idea into a screenplay and presented it to Rajinikanth, who was impressed with the vision and plot.

“LYCA Productions too heard the narration and loved the idea. They came on board to produce the film without any second thoughts and are all set to take the film on floors very soon,”The Aishwarya Rajinikanth film will be announced on November 5, but the banner has yet to announce the director of their second film with Superstar. By early next year, at least three to four top Tamil film directors will be announced for Thalaivar 171. ” the source informed, adding further that the Mahurat Ceremony of Thalaivar 170 and 171 will take place on November 5. “ the source said.

Rajinikanth and LYCA reunite for Thalaivar 170 after 2.0. PS 1’s success will be boosted by PS 2 and Indian 2 next year. The Rajinikanth film could release in late 2023 or early 2024 if all goes well. Rajinikanth and Aishwarya will attend the Pooja ceremony with Lyca Productions Chairman Subaskaran and Deputy Chairman Premsivasamy.

