Rajkummar Rao CONFIRMS Stree 2; says shooting will begin ‘soon’

Rajkummar Rao has confirmed the sequel to the horror comedy movie Stree and revealed that production will start on Stree 2 soon.

Amar Kaushik has nailed the script for Stree 2 and will reunite with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao for the sequel early next year

An Indian source exclusively reported a few days ago. Following that, Shraddha Kapoor—who appeared in the song Thumkeshwari by Bhediya—also revealed that Stree will return with a sequel. Rajkummar Rao has now also corroborated the same information!

Advertisement

According to Rajkummar Rao, “Stree 2 will happen shortly.”

Rajkummar Rao discussed the prospect of a horror world with an Indian source and said, “I think they (the producers) will have to take that decision.” Rajkummar continued, “Hopefully, Stree 2 will come soon, and yeah absolutely there is a potential of getting this horror universe realised.” This further confirmed the existence of Stree 2. It’ll be thrilling. When asked when he will begin filming for Stree 2, Rajkummar responded, “Hopefully soon,” but he did not go into any detail.

Shraddha Kapoor shared a BTS video of the dance music Thumkeshwari a few days ago on her Instagram account. She stated in the video that Stree 2 filming would shortly start. Street has returned. It feels great to be back on set. Super mood. We are about to start filming for Stree 2 and that is really thrilling for me,” she stated in the video.

According to an Indian source, Stree 2 will begin pre-production after Bhediya’s release in November and will commence principal photography in the first quarter of 2023. Varun Dhawan is also anticipated to take a cameo in Stree 2 after Shraddha made a brief appearance in a Bhediya song. The plot of Bhediya eventually leads to Stree, which would launch Maddock’s distinct horror-comedy universe, according to a source.

Also Read Street 2: Rajkummar Rao confirms his shooting schedule Rajkummar Rao has confirmed a sequel to Stree and will start filming...