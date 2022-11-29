Advertisement
Raveena Tandon posts Bhopal samosa video

Raveena Tandon posted photos of admirers, samosas, and tea on Instagram. She wrote a touching message to Bhopal. Raveena Tandon enjoys Bhopal.

Raveena Tandon posted an Instagram video from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She loved Bhopal’s inhabitants. She showed Bhopal’s crowds, samosas, and tea. Her video compilation was well-received. Mira Rajput visits Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal, Jantar Mantar, and Rambagh Palace: “Still dreaming of Dal Baati Churma…”

She ate samosas and rode a scooty in the clip. She ate samosas while wearing a white saree. She connected with a group of women. She rode an e-rickshaw with numerous others and waved to photographers. She signed a paper for her fan. She appeared to be filming with cast and crew.

Raveena shared the film on Instagram and commented, “The delights of Bhopal, savouring each minute, the people, the warmth…”

Bhopalis are the masters of hospitality and kindness. (heart emoji) Raveena’s fan from Jharkhand wrote, “Love you ma’am from Jharkhand.” Another fan commented, “Bhopal mai aapka swagat hai (I welcome you to Bhopal).” Other fan wrote, “Wow, happy rider @officialraveentandon didi (red heart emoji).” “Yess… true not only Bhopal, whole MP is awesome”, wrote one person with reference to her caption. “Mam, you wore Bengali bangles, wow! I liked it” Fans commented with LOVE emojis.

2004: Raveena married Anil Thadani. The couple has two children, Rasha and Ranbir. Raveena adopted Pooja and Chaya when she was 21 and unmarried. They’re both married with kids.

