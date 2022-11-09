Rhea Kapoor and The Crew’s “magical get-together”

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon star in “The Crew” Rhea announced it on Tuesday.

When girls get together some magical madness is bound to happen.

The Crew’ starring @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon starts shoot February 2023.

Advertisement

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon star in “The Crew” Rhea announced it on Tuesday. Today, she talked about girl power. Kareena has reacted to her prediction of magical madness. Fans are excited about this dream cast since the announcement. The cast is excited for the new adventure.

Rhea Kapoor writes on Instagram, “Hi Im the producer and this is my crew! When girls get together some magical madness is bound to happen. @ektarkapoor @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan @kritisanon.”Why are we so mad? Why is Rhea the best? Love,” Ekta Kapoor’s “the best” also won hearts.

Tabu wrote, “Excited for a new and crazy journey with Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon for Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s next. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Shoot begins February 2023.”

Kareena’s post-Rhea comment

Rhea announced on Tuesday that “After three years of dreaming, writing, planning I present to you with @ektarkapoor on the November Cover of @vogueindia our ‘dream cast’ which is now a reality. ‘The Crew’ starring @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon starts shoot February 2023. Directed by @rajoosworld written by @nidsmehra and Mehul Suri.”

Advertisement

The film is reportedly about the airline industry. He’ll direct. The Crew will mark Rhea, Ekta, and Kareena Kapoor’s reunion after Veere Di Wedding.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is filming a crime thriller in London with Hansal Mehta. Kriti stars in Bhediya, Adipurush. Khifiya stars Tabu. Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi star.