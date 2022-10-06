Rhea Kapoor party for ‘best friend’ Karan Boolani’s birthday

Rhea Kapoor posted a video on Instagram from her husband Karan Boolani’s 40th birthday on Thursday.

Rhea Kapoor, a film producer and stylist, posted a video on Instagram from her husband Karan Boolani’s 40th birthday on Thursday. She wrote him a sentimental letter on his special day. Karan can be seen having fun with Rhea and their pals in the video. On a birthday cake, he can be seen blowing out the candles. In the video, Rhea can also be seen giving him a hug and a kiss on the cheek.

A peek of the visitors seated at a table decked with candles and flowers was also shown in Karan’s birthday video. Rhea donned a crop top with a shirt and some slacks, while Karan wore a white T-shirt and white pants. Sharing the clip, Rhea Kapoor wrote for Karan, “Happy birthday my best friend, doggy daddy, lover, sounding board and growing up partner. With everyday you become more nurturing, kind, loving and mental and with everyday I love you more.”

Actor Amrita Arora commented on Rhea’s video, “Happy birthday, Karan.” One of her fans commented, “He looks just like uncle @vboolani,” referring to Vijay Boolani. Another fan wrote, “Uff Rhea mam is killing it.” A fan also commented, “Happy birthday dear Karan, have a wonderful one.” Emoticons with hearts were frequently used by viewers.

Rhea Kapoor is Sonam Kapoor’s sister and the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and model Sunita Kapoor. On August 14, 2021, she wed Karan Boolani in Mumbai. The two started dating while the movie Aisha was being made after knowing one other for 12 years.

Rhea had wrote in an Instagram picture after getting married to Karan, “2 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. ”