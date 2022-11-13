Richa Chadha is scheduled to star in an Indo-British production

Richa Chadha surprised Ali Fazal by getting his name tattooed
Richa Chadha, an actor, is prepared to break into international film. She has agreed to work on a film that a British director will direct. The lead role in the Indo-British production will be played by Chadha, who is currently juggling the filming of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series, Heera Mandi, and her debut production, Girls Will Be Girls. Beginning in January, the shoot will take place in London.
“I’m excited to partner with creative brains from the UK, who want to tell different stories and look at the immigrant experience from a new lens. I’ve read the script and decided to go ahead with it. The story is interesting and I really liked my character,” says the Candy actor.
The 35-year-old adds, “I have wanted to work outside of India, but I never pursued it actively till the opportunity presented itself and I could not say no. I’m happy to work in all languages and industries, not just in the West, but in India as well.”
