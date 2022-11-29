Salman Khan changes Bigg Boss 16 weekend episode times

Advertisement
  • Salman Khan has changed Bigg Boss 16’s weekend times.
  • No more Friday Ka Vaar, now Saturday and Sunday.
  • Colors will air weekend episodes at 9 pm.
Salman Khan has changed Bigg Boss 16’s weekend times. No more Friday Ka Vaar, now Saturday and Sunday.
Bigg Boss 16 promo still with Salman Khan.

Salman Khan has changed the timing of Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman conducts weekend episodes when he talks to competitors about their house activities, disputes, and schools and scolds them for their shortcomings. Colors will air weekend episodes at 9 pm. Salman Khan tells Sajid Khan he’s a terrific director but can’t run Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan announces,  “Weekend ka hota hai badi besabri se intezar. Abse 9:30 pe nahi, aadhe ghante pahle hoga shuru hoga shanivaar and ravivaar ka vaar (Everyone waits for the weekend with much anticipation. Now the Shanivaar Ka Vaar and Ravivaar Ka Vaar episodes will air half an earlier than its usual time of 9:30 pm).”

The show airs on Colors Monday through Friday at 10 pm and now at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Priyanka tells Soundarya Sharma, ““I have become so mentally conscious that I think what should I do. Despite wanting Ankit’s happiness, I am coming across as wrong in the eyes of the viewers.”

She adds: “Mere dimag me ek cheez ho gai hai ki sahi karte huye bhi galat hoti hu. Main aisi hu nahi, main kho rahi hu apne aap ko (I am always thinking that despite doing the right thing, I come across as wrong. I am not like this, I am losing myself).”

