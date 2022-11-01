Salman Khan is a “family guy” says Sooraj Barjatya

Sooraj Barjatya is ready for Uunchai’s release.

In this film, Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and others play key roles.

Sooraj joked that the pandemic interrupted his writing of a film for Salman Khan.

Advertisement

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have made some of Bollywood’s biggest hits. From Maine Pyar Kiya to Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, their friendship is remarkable. These two have a relationship beyond movies. Sooraj is ready for Uunchai’s release. In this film, Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and others play key roles. In an Indian Express interview, Sooraj discussed his relationship with Salman Khan.

Salman Khan. Sooraj Barjatya is a family man. He added that Salman sometimes acts differently because he is the elder son who loves his siblings and parents. “I have never seen someone more respectful than him,” Barjatya says. Sooraj joked that the pandemic interrupted his writing of a film for Ready actor and steered him toward Uunchai.

Salman Khan reviewed Uunchai’s trailer.

When writing a Salman Khan film, Sooraj Barjatya heard a voice telling him to make Uunchai. Salman informed the director that this was not his style. He encouraged him after learning the director’s voice was too strong. He loved the trailer. Sooraj said, “He recently saw the trailer and told me he loved it. Our relationship is beyond filmmaking,”