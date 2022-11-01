Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Salman Khan is a “family guy” says Sooraj Barjatya

Salman Khan is a “family guy” says Sooraj Barjatya

Articles
Advertisement
Salman Khan is a “family guy” says Sooraj Barjatya

Salman Khan is a “family guy” says Sooraj Barjatya

Advertisement
  • Sooraj Barjatya is ready for Uunchai’s release.
  • In this film, Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and others play key roles.
  • Sooraj joked that the pandemic interrupted his writing of a film for Salman Khan.
Advertisement

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have made some of Bollywood’s biggest hits. From Maine Pyar Kiya to Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, their friendship is remarkable. These two have a relationship beyond movies. Sooraj is ready for Uunchai’s release. In this film, Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and others play key roles. In an Indian Express interview, Sooraj discussed his relationship with Salman Khan.

Salman Khan. Sooraj Barjatya is a family man. He added that Salman sometimes acts differently because he is the elder son who loves his siblings and parents.  “I have never seen someone more respectful than him,”  Barjatya says. Sooraj joked that the pandemic interrupted his writing of a film for Ready actor and steered him toward Uunchai.

Salman Khan reviewed Uunchai’s trailer.
When writing a Salman Khan film, Sooraj Barjatya heard a voice telling him to make Uunchai. Salman informed the director that this was not his style. He encouraged him after learning the director’s voice was too strong. He loved the trailer. Sooraj said, “He recently saw the trailer and told me he loved it. Our relationship is beyond filmmaking,”

Also Read

Salman Khan calls ‘babu’ Sooraj Barjatya his ‘best director’
Salman Khan calls ‘babu’ Sooraj Barjatya his ‘best director’

Actor Salman Khan has called filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya his 'best director' and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story