Shehnaaz Gill shares an emotional review after watching Uunchai

Shehnaaz Gill went to the special screening of the upcoming movie Uunchai.

Actor Prepares, Anupam Kher’s acting academy, hosted it.

A paparazzo account released a video of Shehnaaz speaking with journalists after seeing the movie on Instagram.

Shehnaaz reacted in a paparazzi video when reporters questioned whether she sobbed after watching the film. She said, “Haan, bhot zayada (Yes, I cried a lot).” The reporters asked if this would be a hit movie or not. To which Shehnaaz replied, “Arey of course itne, mai bol rhi hoon mai bohot royi hoon, bohot achi picture hai, sabko dekhni chaiye, iss mai message hai jaha tak mujhe samjh aaya hai, impossible cheezo ko bhi possible bana sakte hai (Yes of course, I am saying that I have cried a lot, it is a very good film, everyone should watch it, one message that I have got from this movie is that impossible things can be made possible).”

Reacting to the video, one of her fans wrote, “Ok, will watch because you recommended this (red heart emoji).” Another fan commented, “Can’t wait to watch this movie now, Shehnaaz has recommended it as well, she is so adorable.” Other fan wrote, “Queen of hearts.” Many fans expressed their desire to watch this movie and dropped heart emojis for Shehnaaz.

Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, and Neena Gupta co-star in the friendship-themed movie Uunchai. The movie will debut on November 11.

Shehnaaz appeared in Bigg Boss 13 and advanced to the show’s finals. She will make her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a movie starring Salman Khan. The movie, which also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge, is directed by Farhad Samji. The movie is scheduled to be out in 2023.