Edition: English
Shilpa Shetty shows video of her workout

  • The actress injured her leg while filming Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force.
  • The diva is recovering from the injury.
  • She released a video of her workout when she returned to the gym.
Shilpa Shetty is in shape. She keeps fit and publishes videos and photos of her garden and gym. In addition, the actress injured her leg while filming Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force. In the show, the actress makes her OTT debut. Well, the diva is recovering from the injury and released a video of her workout when she returned to the gym.

“No matter what life throws at you, it’s important to STEP UP and face it. On that note, my #MondayMotivation today comes from my post-injury recovery with the ‘Step Up’ glute-activator exercise. It activates and strengthens the glute & leg muscles; and is really good for Prehab and Rehab. I’ve used the Wunda Chair for the perfect form.” She adds “I did 4 sets of 12 – 15 reps on my left leg and 2 sets on the right leg. Let nothing pull you down. If you set your mind to it, you can move mountains.” If you try, you can move mountains. In the video, the actress works out. She rocks athleisure.

 

Shetty will make her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s series ‘Indian Police Force’ starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Rohit Shetty will direct Sidharth Malhotra in a web series.

