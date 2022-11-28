Shilpa Shetty treats paparazzi to pizzas says its not for the camera

On Sunday, Shilpa Shetty was spotted in Mumbai giving out pizza to paparazzi.

In a video posted on Instagram by a paparazzi account, Shilpa is seen holding pizza boxes.

She responded when a paparazzi attempted to take her picture.

Bizza, Shilpa’s brand-new pizzeria, has opened its doors. She posted a video of herself in her cafe experimenting with various foods on Instagram with the caption, “Sugar high, cause it’s Sunday Binge @bizza.mumbai.The bessttt Pizzas/shakes and dessert place in town.” She used hashtags ‘New Beginnings’ , ‘Sweet tooth’, ‘opening day’, ‘milk shakes’, and ‘happiness’ among others on the video.

She donned a red dress and left her hair loose in the paparazzi footage. Shilpa handed out pizza to the photographers and paparazzi while carrying two boxes of the food. She said, “Ye photograph ke liye nhi hai, tum logo ke liye hai (This is not meant to be captured, these pizzas are for you).” While they were busy taking pictures of her, she motioned for them to take some pizza pieces. To distribute the pizzas, she requested one of the people.

One viewer’s response to the film was, “Such a wonderful, generous and sweet individual.” A different commenter said, “Shilpa ji is a true legend.” Someone else remarked, “So humble.” One individual wrote, “My favourite person.” Many people sent Shilpa heart emoticons.

Shilpa wed businessman Raj Kundra. In 2012, she gave birth to Viaan. In 2020, the couple adopted Samisha through surrogacy. She just posted a video from Janmashtami celebrations on her Instagram account, including her son and daughter.

Shilpa last appeared in Nikamma with Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. She will appear next in Indian Police Force, the debut online series from director Rohit Shetty. With Sidharth Malhotra, it is her OTT debut. Sukhee is another of her forthcoming projects.