Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Shilpa Shetty treats paparazzi to pizzas says its not for the camera

Shilpa Shetty treats paparazzi to pizzas says its not for the camera

Articles
Advertisement
Shilpa Shetty treats paparazzi to pizzas says its not for the camera

Shilpa Shetty treats paparazzi to pizzas says its not for the camera

Advertisement
  • On Sunday, Shilpa Shetty was spotted in Mumbai giving out pizza to paparazzi.
  • In a video posted on Instagram by a paparazzi account, Shilpa is seen holding pizza boxes.
  • She responded when a paparazzi attempted to take her picture.
Advertisement

On Sunday, Shilpa Shetty was spotted in Mumbai giving out pizza to paparazzi. In a video posted on Instagram by a paparazzi account, Shilpa is seen holding pizza boxes. She responded when a paparazzi attempted to take her picture. Fans replied to her video.

Bizza, Shilpa’s brand-new pizzeria, has opened its doors. She posted a video of herself in her cafe experimenting with various foods on Instagram with the caption, “Sugar high, cause it’s Sunday Binge @bizza.mumbai.The bessttt Pizzas/shakes and dessert place in town.” She used hashtags ‘New Beginnings’ , ‘Sweet tooth’, ‘opening day’, ‘milk shakes’, and ‘happiness’ among others on the video.

Also Read

Shilpa Shetty thank Raj Kundra on anniversary for beautiful journey
Shilpa Shetty thank Raj Kundra on anniversary for beautiful journey

Shilpa Shetty sent her husband Raj Kundra her best wishes on their...

She donned a red dress and left her hair loose in the paparazzi footage. Shilpa handed out pizza to the photographers and paparazzi while carrying two boxes of the food. She said, “Ye photograph ke liye nhi hai, tum logo ke liye hai (This is not meant to be captured, these pizzas are for you).” While they were busy taking pictures of her, she motioned for them to take some pizza pieces. To distribute the pizzas, she requested one of the people.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Advertisement

One viewer’s response to the film was, “Such a wonderful, generous and sweet individual.” A different commenter said, “Shilpa ji is a true legend.” Someone else remarked, “So humble.” One individual wrote, “My favourite person.” Many people sent Shilpa heart emoticons.

Also Read

Shilpa wed businessman Raj Kundra. In 2012, she gave birth to Viaan. In 2020, the couple adopted Samisha through surrogacy. She just posted a video from Janmashtami celebrations on her Instagram account, including her son and daughter.

Shilpa last appeared in Nikamma with Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. She will appear next in Indian Police Force, the debut online series from director Rohit Shetty. With Sidharth Malhotra, it is her OTT debut. Sukhee is another of her forthcoming projects.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Radhika Madan says her film Sanaa spark conversation on women
Radhika Madan says her film Sanaa spark conversation on women
Ayushmann Khurrana talks about getting hit by his parents
Ayushmann Khurrana talks about getting hit by his parents
Kajol roasts Karan Johar for his star kids obsession in a new ad
Kajol roasts Karan Johar for his star kids obsession in a new ad
Kareena Kapoor urges Malaika Arora to let her guard down
Kareena Kapoor urges Malaika Arora to let her guard down
Samantha Ruth responds as producers call her 'next Mahanati'
Samantha Ruth responds as producers call her 'next Mahanati'
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan turn out to be workout buddies
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan turn out to be workout buddies
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story