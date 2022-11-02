Sohail Kathuria proposes at Eiffel Tower to Hansika Motwani

- Actress Hansika Motwani is one lucky girl who have had the fantasy of proposing or receiving a proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris
- Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria are planning to wed, and their romantic wedding proposal scene is nothing short of perfect
Hansika, who has starred in movies including Koi… Mil Gaya, Power and Maha, released a number of pictures of herself and her fiancé from her beautiful wedding proposal, and they don’t appear any less like scenes from a love story. She wrote “Now&Forever” as the caption.
- Here is Hansika Motwani’s most recent Instagram post:
Date of Hansika Motwani’s wedding
Hansika Motwani will wed her lover in the first week of December, according to media sources. The actress hasn’t said anything public about it yet, though. The couple’s relatives have organised a destination wedding for Jaipur. The actress’s close pals from the business are anticipated to attend the wedding celebrations in large numbers.
