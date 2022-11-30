Varun Dhawan declined to play Raju in Hera Pheri 3

Fans were disappointed that Kartik Aaryan would play Raju in Hera Pheri 3.

Apparently, Varun Dhawan was the first choice to play Raju, but he declined.

Anees Bazmee has reportedly been asked to direct.

Advertisement

Fans were disappointed that Kartik Aaryan would play Raju in Hera Pheri 3. Suniel Shetty was shocked when Akshay quit the comedy franchise. Apparently, Varun Dhawan was the first choice to play Raju, but he declined. This week’s new movies and series include An Action Hero, Freddy, Goodbye, Love Today, and more.

Anand Pandit and Firoz Nadiadwala reportedly approached Varun about Hera Pheri 3. Varun’s comic timing made both want him to play Raju. The two producers asked David and Rohit Dhawan to direct. Varun politely declined out of respect for Akshay Kumar, who made Hera Pheri a hit. Salman Khan’s dapper avatar impresses, Varun Dhawan teases next film, and more.

“Varun has tremendous respect for Akshay Kumar and didn’t want to use the not-so-good equation between Akshay and Firoz, to climb the ladder of stardom. Hera Pheri 3 is a sure-shot blockbuster, but Varun stepped out of the film out of respect for Akshay. His father, David Dhawan also felt the same,” Varun and his father David told Firoz and Anand about their decision, a source said. Also Today’s South News: Kangana Ranaut replaces Jyothika in Chandramukhi 2, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon engaged, and more

After hiring Kartik, the producers are looking for a director. Anees Bazmee has reportedly been asked to direct. Nothing’s finalised yet.

Priyadarshan directed Hera Pheri in 2000. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal starred. It’s a remake of the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao, which was inspired by See The Man Run.

In Hera Pheri, two tenants, Raju and Shyam, and a landlord, Baburao, hear a ransom call via a cross connection. 2006’s Phir Hera Pheri was the sequel. Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav also starred. Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels inspired the plot.

Advertisement

Also Read Anees Bazmee denies rumours of him not directing Hera Pheri 3 There have been rumours circulating that Heri Pheri 3 was offered to...