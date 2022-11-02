Vijay Deverakonda to Yash, 10 South actors to religiously follow

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Yash, and many more actors are all bearded hunks.

South actors who will inspire you to religiously follow ‘No-Shave November’

As we enter “No Shave November,” we present some of the South’s most stylish bearded men. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Dulquer Salmaan, Dhanush, Vijay Deverakonda, Yash, R Madhavan, Ajith Kumar, and Simbu are all bearded hunks.

No-shave November promotes body hair, which many cancer patients lose during treatment.

Simbu TR

Simbu TR Silambasaran’s latest beard-and-long-hair look wowed fans. Salt-and-pepper was his show-stealing look. Simbu reportedly adopted the look for Obeli N. Krishna’s Pathu Thala gangster drama.

Allu Arjun

Pushpa: The Rule made Allu Arjun a heartthrob. Pushpa Raj had a beard. In the eagerly awaited sequel Pushpa: The Rule, AA will reprise her refreshing role.

Ramcharan

After RRR, Ram Charan is at his best. His revolutionary look SS Rajamouli’s Alluri Sitarama Raju has a beard.

Jr.NTR

RRR actor Jr. NTR as Komaram Bheem impressed audiences like Ram Charan. For years, the actor has worn a beard, and he does it well.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan has had a string of hits with Sita Ramam, Chup, and others. The actor has been rocking the beard lately.

Dhanush

Dhanush has dominated Bollywood for decades. After winning hearts with his clean-shaven look, the Atrangi Re star is attracting attention with his beard. A Grey Man, his Hollywood debut, featured him with a beard.

Vijay Deverakonda

Fans adore Vijay Deverakonda’s style. His latest look—a beard—works well for the actor.

Yash

Yash’s Rocky Bhai swagger in the KGF series has also earned him a special place in the industry. His role required a beard and long hair. Fans love the actor’s dreadlocks.

RMadhavan

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect fans love his ageing. His salt-and-pepper beard challenges young actors.

Ajith

After Valimai, H Vinoth’s Thunivu will star Ajith Kumar. The film’s white beard and hair are refreshing. The heist thriller is Ajith Kumar’s third with H Vinoth.

Our list ends here. These handsome Southern film actors had beards. More articles on your favourite stars are coming.