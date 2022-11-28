Yami Gautam Birthday, Facts about the actress

She began in TV, South Indian movies, and Bollywood.

She played a Bengali woman in Vicky Donor (2012).

IAS-aspirantYami Gautam wants to be IAS.

First-time performer Yami received honours. Moviegoers have praised Yami's abilities.

Badlapur, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Bala featured Yami. Dasvi starred Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur. Her birthday is unknown. Yami information.

Yami Gautam wants to be IAS. In a previous interview, she said, “I wanted to be an IAS officer when a few of family friends came to meet us in Chandigarh and told my parents that I should try to enter Bollywood. After that my father sent some photos of mine to directors in Mumbai, I got a call and there was no looking back,” ” Yami says, adding that she took some time to get used to being famous.”

Yami Gautam puts tea photos online. Bhoot Police tea plantation owner. adrak wali chai is stated. The bag is Yami’s. She always carries a chai kit.

Gautam started on TV. First TV show was Lucknow’s Chand Ke Paar Chalo. Sharma, Thakker appeared. Aaryan followed. She appeared on Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, Meethi Choori, and Kitchen Champion.

Yami Gautam has a greenhouse and garden. Her family’s Chandigarh kitchen garden exposed her to organic farming, she added. Garden-fresh vegetables went into the sabzi.

Chandigarh raised Yami Gautam. She quit first-year law to act. Shahid and Shraddha co-starred as her clients in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Yami Gautam’s trainer prefers open gyms. Overexercising and cutting carbohydrates were mistakes. She enjoys yoga.

Mukesh fathers Yami. Yami’s sister Surilie Gautam. Meet Mila De Rabba. Power Cut.

Yami Gautam poledanced. She learned from Aarifa Bhinderwala. Yami tried pole dancing because she loves fitness and dance. Pole dancing boosts fitness. Fitness-boosting “Agreed IANS. Pole-danced in Gentleman’s Chandralekha.

