Ranveer Singh says Deepika padukone is ‘very gharelu’

Ranveer Singh finds Deepika Padukone’s homemaker roles ‘endearing’ He explained how he connected with Deepika. Deepika Padukone loves playing a homemaker, says her husband Ranveer Singh. Ranveer finds that ‘very adorable’ and taunts her that she’s like a ‘small kid with a doll house’ The star said they enjoy spending time in their new home. (See also: Deepika Padukone’s office anniversary surprise from Ranveer Singh)

Four years after their wedding, Ranveer bought a 119-crore mansion in Mumbai. In 2012, Ranveer dated Deepika. They married at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018. Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83 were among their films.

Ranveer stated, “Deepika and I just bought our first house together, so we’re building our home! I moved into her place after the wedding, so it’s been about four years now. But this is our first home together. Because she’s so busy with everything she does and I’m also busy, and she’s very homely. She’s very gharelu [the Hindi word for homebody]. We don’t go out much and we love spending time with each other at home. So, this home that we’ve gotten is a couple of hours outside the city; it’s quiet, it’s secluded and it really is the perfect place for us to spend our quality time.”

Adding, “She’s put her heart into decorating it and she’s very house-proud, and I love observing that child-like excitement in her and I encourage her to do it more and more. She’s a closeted interior decorator with a lot of fluid creativity. I tease her that she’s like a little girl with a doll house. She loves playing homemaker, and I find that extremely endearing. So, at this moment, I just want to spend quality time with my wife at home.”

Ranveer explained why he and Deepika clicked. He said they weren’t from Bollywood. Ranveer said they bonded by rejections, humiliations, struggles, and family support.

Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh. Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra star. The film opens on Dec. 23. Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi star in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Deepika will star in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The film opens on January 25, 2023. Project K also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. She’s also filming Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

