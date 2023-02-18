Aamir Khan shook hands and smiled for photos

Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, and others were among the actor.

Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, and Konkona Sen Sharma were among the actors that showed out on the red carpet for the Netflix networking event on Saturday. The event also included participation from the filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Hansal Mehta, Atlee, and Nitesh Tiwari, as well as the producer’s Boney Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Online, there are numerous images and videos of the celebs.

Aamir made his entrance at the event wearing a short red kurta, denims, and brown shoes, as seen in a video posted on Instagram by a paparazzi account. He was hailed and shook hands with a paparazzo. Before going inside, he grinned and posed for pictures with the press.

Manisha was wearing a green attire, while Zoya was wearing a blue dress and black heels. Anil Kapoor dressed for the event with a blue jacket, matching slacks, and a white T-shirt. Rhea carried a jacket and sported black leggings and a white shirt. Karan Johar chose a black shirt, a tie that matched it, a grey jacket, and grey slacks.

Babil was seen wearing a printed grey jacket and green jeans, while Konkona was dressed in a green top and bottoms. Among others, the event was attended by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bhumi Pednekar, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. Aamir also posed for pictures during the event with Karan, Hansal, and Zoya, among others.

Aamir‘s latest movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, didn’t do well at the box office. Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Kareena Kapoor were also featured in the comedy-drama. The movie, which was written and directed by Atul Kulkarni, is an Indian remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump from 1994.

The upcoming love drama Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan’s return to directing. The lead actors in the movie are Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. On July 28, it is scheduled to open in theatres.

Anil currently appears in the official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre’s book The Night Manager, the television series The Night Manager. The Night Manager, directed by Sandeep Modi, also has lead performances by Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl. It is only available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

